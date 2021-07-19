Previous
My poor prickly pear... by marlboromaam
Photo 569

My poor prickly pear...

Can anyone ID these green and black bugs? I've tried with no luck. They are sucking life's juices right out of my wild prickly pear too. They don't look like any aphid that I can find online.

This is Opuntia mesacantha or Eastern Prickly Pear. Native to the Carolinas and Georgia. I've found them popping up in several places in the yard and I let them - because their translucent yellow blossoms are gorgeous in May. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=988

Asli ace
I’m so sorry for your lovely cactus Mags…
I searched the internet i think their names are ‘Nymph of Chelinidea vittiger aequoris McAtee’
July 18th, 2021  
KV ace
Those bugs look like part of the cactus… they match in color so well. Hope you find a way to get rid of them.
July 18th, 2021  
