My poor prickly pear...

Can anyone ID these green and black bugs? I've tried with no luck. They are sucking life's juices right out of my wild prickly pear too. They don't look like any aphid that I can find online.
This is Opuntia mesacantha or Eastern Prickly Pear. Native to the Carolinas and Georgia. I've found them popping up in several places in the yard and I let them - because their translucent yellow blossoms are gorgeous in May. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=988
I searched the internet i think their names are ‘Nymph of Chelinidea vittiger aequoris McAtee’