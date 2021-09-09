Yikes!!!

I went outside to spread some ant poison on the fire ant mounds in the back yard... looked up and saw this. By the shape of its head you know it's poisonous! I backed away, pulled out my phone and called my neighbor. Not a copperhead - was it something worse? I had my camera hanging around my neck, so I tried to take some pics. I was shaking so bad, I thought all would come out blurry. It just sat there, coiled, with that tongue darting in and out of its mouth. My neighbor arrived with a long pole to shoo it away... Only then did it show its tail and rattle! Timber rattler or canebrake rattler if you prefer.



I don't see as well as I used to and I could've been on the way to the ER in an ambulance, if I hadn't looked up and saw it in time. It's regarded as one of the most poisonous snakes in the USA because its fangs are long, they go deep, and some have neurotoxic as well as hemotoxic peptides in their venom.



It slithered off into the bushes and I will be far more wary when walking outside until colder weather comes and it CAN'T come soon enough for me! My neighbor giggled and said we live in the country. It was the first snake I've seen all summer long too.



SOOC and very surprised it's not too blurry from 15 feet away from the subject. Now to calm my BP down. Whew!