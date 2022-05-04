Previous
Modern ruins... by marlboromaam
Modern ruins...

No need to comment! I took a series of phone shots back in the first part of April. Knew I wanted to play around with them in On1 backgrounds and textures. Some surprised me how they completely altered the mood and scene.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me.
Lin ace
Love this one!
May 9th, 2022  
Mags ace
@linnypinny Thanks, Lin!
May 9th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Whoa! That's a cool transformation
May 9th, 2022  
Mags ace
@monikozi Thank you, Monica! Just a little different from the original. =)
May 9th, 2022  
