Photo 724
Just a metal stairwell...
No need to comment! I took a series of phone shots back in the first part of April. Knew I wanted to play around with them in On1 backgrounds and textures. Some surprised me how they completely altered the mood and scene.
5th May 2022
5th May 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Tags
metal
,
concrete
,
atrium
,
stairwell
,
phoneography
