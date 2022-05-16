Sign up
Photo 735
Lonesome table for two...
No need to comment! I took a series of phone shots back in the first part of April. Knew I wanted to play around with them in On1 backgrounds and textures. Some surprised me how they completely altered the mood and scene.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Tags
atrium
phoneography
metal-table
metal-chairs
