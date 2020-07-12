Sign up
66 / 365
A view of one of the barns at Hickory Top...
Fences, "No Trespassing - Private Property," keep me from getting much closer. Someday, when I'm driving by, maybe I will see someone I can ask to let me come and take more pics.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
Tags
barn
fence
trees
field
Peter Dulis
nice capture ...
July 12th, 2020
marlboromaam
@pdulis
Thanks, Peter!
July 12th, 2020
