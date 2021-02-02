Everything in her line of vision was blurred...

Blood from her head wound streamed down her face. She knew she was in serious trouble with the dizziness bordering on loss of consciousness. Her thoughts were shear panic as she struggled and stumbled toward the house... "I just need to get to the door! Someone must be home!" Out of breath and weakened from her injuries, she collapsed on the ground and felt the cold, damp softness of the grass between her fingers before she blacked out...



Enough drama and mystery for the day? For the OOF challenge. This one was a little more inspiring than my little OOF car. =)