Composite rendered in Photoshop layers with a few select brushes. Probably NOT what they want for the song title or composite challenge, but what the hey! I love this song so I enjoyed creating this. BOB!
The backstory behind this is simply, it was the last New Year's Eve Ball at the Officers Club on base. My darling daddy took my mother and I to it... It was December 31, 1996. He passed away the following December in 1997. So... "Who can say why your heart sighs as your love flies? Only time..."
@phil_howcroft Thanks, Phil.