Enya - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7wfYIMyS_dI Composite rendered in Photoshop layers with a few select brushes. Probably NOT what they want for the song title or composite challenge, but what the hey! I love this song so I enjoyed creating this. BOB!The backstory behind this is simply, it was the last New Year's Eve Ball at the Officers Club on base. My darling daddy took my mother and I to it... It was December 31, 1996. He passed away the following December in 1997. So... "Who can say why your heart sighs as your love flies? Only time..."