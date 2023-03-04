Previous
Only Time... by marlboromaam
311 / 365

Only Time...

Enya - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7wfYIMyS_dI

Composite rendered in Photoshop layers with a few select brushes. Probably NOT what they want for the song title or composite challenge, but what the hey! I love this song so I enjoyed creating this. BOB!

The backstory behind this is simply, it was the last New Year's Eve Ball at the Officers Club on base. My darling daddy took my mother and I to it... It was December 31, 1996. He passed away the following December in 1997. So... "Who can say why your heart sighs as your love flies? Only time..."
Jan Talmon ace
Nice creation. Haven't seen many 24 hour clocks/watches.
March 4th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
looks really cool , nice YouTube link too
March 4th, 2023  
Mags ace
@talmon Thank you, Jan. It's an old naval clock given by a friend to my dad who was in the air force.

@phil_howcroft Thanks, Phil.
March 4th, 2023  
