Bridal wreath spirea in animation... by marlboromaam
Bridal wreath spirea in animation...

No need to comment. Backfilling leftover shots from the end of March and April in this album.

Phone shot rendered in the Style Transfer app with the Animation option.
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely edit.
May 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
May 5th, 2024  
