What time is it? by marlboromaam
Photo 444

What time is it?

No need to comment. Backfilling leftover shots from the end of March and April in this album.

Mom's sundial I gave her years ago - now sits by a corner of the deck where it get's sun most of the day.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Karen ace
This is so fantastic! I love the quote on it. Marvellous. I had all but forgotten these things existed in our modern times. I think I want one!
May 5th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful quote and capture.
May 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great pov.
May 5th, 2024  
moni kozi
It's time to laugh with Queen Elizabeth and Sir David Attenborough https://youtu.be/pC-iHk9FKr8?feature=shared
May 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
@cocokinetic Thank you, Karen. They still make them so I'm sure you can find one. =)

@dkellogg Thank you so much, David.

@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
May 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
@monikozi Oh that's cute, Monica!
May 5th, 2024  
