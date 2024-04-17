Sign up
Previous
Photo 444
What time is it?
No need to comment. Backfilling leftover shots from the end of March and April in this album.
Mom's sundial I gave her years ago - now sits by a corner of the deck where it get's sun most of the day.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
6
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5739
photos
143
followers
102
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 Challenges
Taken
9th April 2024 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
vine
,
sundial
,
springtime
,
pedestal
,
deck-lattice-work
Karen
ace
This is so fantastic! I love the quote on it. Marvellous. I had all but forgotten these things existed in our modern times. I think I want one!
May 5th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful quote and capture.
May 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great pov.
May 5th, 2024
moni kozi
It's time to laugh with Queen Elizabeth and Sir David Attenborough
https://youtu.be/pC-iHk9FKr8?feature=shared
May 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
@cocokinetic
Thank you, Karen. They still make them so I'm sure you can find one. =)
@dkellogg
Thank you so much, David.
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
May 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
@monikozi
Oh that's cute, Monica!
May 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
