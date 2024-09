The landing...

No need to comment - backfilling this album with extras and trying to avoid any power outages due to Hurricane Helene. We'll be on the dirty side of the storm tomorrow night and that means possible tornados can spawn from it. Wind gusts are supposed to reach upwards of 60 mph and that means downed trees. The rain it will dump will be welcome since we've been dry with little rainfall during the latter part of August and September.