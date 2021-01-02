Previous
Painted skeksis... by marlboromaam
192 / 365

Painted skeksis...

It may only be a sweetgum tree seed ball, but up close and personal - they still look like a skeksis from the Dark Crystal to me. Look into those eyes and at that long beak and tell me what you see.

These little "paintings" are going to be sporadic from here on - unless something changes.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

marlboromaam

Photo Details

Lin ace
Oh, goodness, that is most definitely a scary face! Nicely captured!!!
January 2nd, 2021  
marlboromaam ace
@linnypinny Thank you, Lin!
January 2nd, 2021  
