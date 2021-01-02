Sign up
Previous
Next
192 / 365
Painted skeksis...
It may only be a sweetgum tree seed ball, but up close and personal - they still look like a skeksis from the Dark Crystal to me. Look into those eyes and at that long beak and tell me what you see.
These little "paintings" are going to be sporadic from here on - unless something changes.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
2
0
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1560
photos
81
followers
83
following
52% complete
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
Tags
skeksis
,
phoneography
,
photoshop-filters
,
sweetgum-mseed-ball
Lin
ace
Oh, goodness, that is most definitely a scary face! Nicely captured!!!
January 2nd, 2021
marlboromaam
ace
@linnypinny
Thank you, Lin!
January 2nd, 2021
