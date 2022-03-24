Previous
A bright spot on a dreary day by mccarth1
Photo 1066

A bright spot on a dreary day

I spent this cold, rainy day doing my taxes. Thankful this handsome red cardinal stopped by to brighten my day!
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Kerry McCarthy

