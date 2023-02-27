Previous
Oops! Falling through thin ice. by mccarth1
Oops! Falling through thin ice.

I was taking shots of this heron standing on a thin layer of ice, walking carefully, slipping and sliding. All of the sudden the ice broke from under his feet. One advantage of wings is they just lift one out of trouble!
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
gloria jones ace
Spectacular capture
February 27th, 2023  
Allison Maltese ace
Oh dear. What great timing on your part. Hope it made it out okay.
February 27th, 2023  
