Photo 1192
Oops! Falling through thin ice.
I was taking shots of this heron standing on a thin layer of ice, walking carefully, slipping and sliding. All of the sudden the ice broke from under his feet. One advantage of wings is they just lift one out of trouble!
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
2
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1331
photos
112
followers
119
following
326% complete
1185
1186
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th February 2023 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
great blue heron
gloria jones
ace
Spectacular capture
February 27th, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
Oh dear. What great timing on your part. Hope it made it out okay.
February 27th, 2023
