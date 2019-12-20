Sign up
Photo 2141
Get Pushed 366 #2
My get pushed challenge from my partner
@tdaug80
was”Abstract.”
20th December 2019
20th Dec 19
2
0
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am heading into my seventh year here in this wonderful community of inspiring, supportive people....
2851
photos
117
followers
119
following
586% complete
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
19th December 2019 1:02pm
abstract
icm
mcs-gp
get-pushed-366
Junko Y
ace
Abstract tiny,
December 21st, 2019
Mary Siegle
ace
@tdaug80
a couple of abstracts for you.
December 21st, 2019
