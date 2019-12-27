Sign up
Photo 2149
Flower(s) #2
My get pushed challenge from
@zeezee
was to shoot a colorful flower up close. I have posted another of my shots in my main 365 album.
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
2
0
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am heading into my seventh year here in this wonderful community of inspiring, supportive people....
2862
photos
118
followers
119
following
588% complete
2142
2143
2144
2145
2146
2147
2148
2149
452
2145
453
2146
2147
2148
2149
454
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
27th December 2019 3:57pm
Tags
flowers
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-387
Mary Siegle
ace
@zeezee
one of 2 shots for the challenge you gave me.
December 28th, 2019
bkb in the city
Beautiful
December 28th, 2019
