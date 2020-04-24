In the Garage - Green

My get pushed challenge from Kathy was to “sit somewhere, anywhere, for 10 minutes. Look around and at the end of the 10 minutes take a photo of something you think is photogenic.” I went into my garage, where I needed to work putting a small degree of order to the mess in there. This was done on Sunday afternoon 4/26. I took photos of a number of things and am posting back through several days of the week. This is a closeup of a roll of that green film used when moving or storing things — wrapped around a piece of furniture to keep the drawers in place, for example.