In the Garage - Green by mcsiegle
In the Garage - Green

My get pushed challenge from Kathy was to “sit somewhere, anywhere, for 10 minutes. Look around and at the end of the 10 minutes take a photo of something you think is photogenic.” I went into my garage, where I needed to work putting a small degree of order to the mess in there. This was done on Sunday afternoon 4/26. I took photos of a number of things and am posting back through several days of the week. This is a closeup of a roll of that green film used when moving or storing things — wrapped around a piece of furniture to keep the drawers in place, for example.
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am heading into my seventh year here in this wonderful community of inspiring, supportive people....
