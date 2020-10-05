Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2401
Brush pile study # 6
I confess that I took this piece off of the brush pile to photograph it because it stood out better against the dirt and mulch.
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
Photo Details
