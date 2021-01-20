Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2496
Composition with Classroom Chairs currently not being used
From a classroom full of tables and chairs stacked on top of each other. I tried to capture the back lit layers of mesh chair backs. Then it was run through the Hyperspektiv phone app.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
3288
photos
116
followers
120
following
684% complete
View this month »
2490
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
2497
Latest from all albums
2491
2492
2493
499
2494
2495
2496
2497
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close