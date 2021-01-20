Previous
Composition with Classroom Chairs currently not being used by mcsiegle
Photo 2496

Composition with Classroom Chairs currently not being used

From a classroom full of tables and chairs stacked on top of each other. I tried to capture the back lit layers of mesh chair backs. Then it was run through the Hyperspektiv phone app.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
