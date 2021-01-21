Sign up
Photo 2497
Crisp, cold fresh fruit
Anne
@365anne
challenged me to portray something out of place. After I took the shot I found out the current mundane challenge is “Apple.”
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
Mary Siegle
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
Tags
apple
,
ice-cream
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-443
,
mundane-apple
Mary Siegle
@365anne
Here’s something for the challenge you gave me. Not too inspired, but I’ve been low on phojo lately.
January 22nd, 2021
