Through the rock by mcsiegle
Photo 2521

Through the rock

For my get pushed challenge, Laura said “what about photographing through something? It could be a shape cut out of paper & photographed through or maybe sweet wrappers or anything.”

Here’s a peek through the hole of the rock I photographed last week.
Mary Siegle

