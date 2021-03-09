Sign up
Photo 2521
Through the rock
For my get pushed challenge, Laura said “what about photographing through something? It could be a shape cut out of paper & photographed through or maybe sweet wrappers or anything.”
Here’s a peek through the hole of the rock I photographed last week.
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
3327
photos
117
followers
122
following
691% complete
View this month »
2517
2518
2519
2520
2521
2522
2523
2524
Tags
hole
,
rock
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-450
