Pigs, Pigs, Welsh Pigs, Pedigree Welsh Pigs!

The following has been posted on the Facebook page of Wales Week Kansas. Posting here also because 1) I have not been taking a wealth of other photos to post, and 2) the Pigs and Dinosaurs have friends here on 365 who may want to know what they've been up to.
As we said in a previous post, when the Pigmania pigs, Mochyn and Maiale, and their friend Porc Cousteau found out that March 1st was not only St. David's Day, but also National Pig Day here in the U.S. they began researching pigs in Wales. They had research assistance from some of the dinosaurs and Neanderthals, whose contributions to Wales Week Kansas last year were not confined to Welsh cake making. A lot of information was gathered -- much more than we could share here. But the best discovery, by far, was The Pedigree Welsh Pig Society https://www.facebook.com/The-Pedigree-Welsh-Pig-Society-417019625057039
dedicated to the breeding, care and raising of Welsh pigs. Oh, my! And not just any Welsh pigs, mind you—Pedigree Welsh pigs! They had to look up the word “pedigree” in the dictionary, and were very impressed when they found out it means the breeders pay close attention to lineage. Mochyn and Maiale agreed that was very, very important. We find that Facebook page bookmarked on every computer and mobile device in the house, now.
The dinos and pigs read through the posts on the page and found a number of farms they’d like to visit after COVID restrictions are lifted. (We’ll let them make a list and draw up an itinerary, but they’ll have to finance that grand tour themselves!) In the meantime, they will content themselves with photos of the porcine beauty on these farms. The other day we found the pigs looking through pictures they had printed out from several of the Welsh pig herds, including:
the Burry Herd
https://www.facebook.com/burryherd
and the Landhill Herd of Pedigree Welsh Pigs
https://www.facebook.com/Landhill-Herd-of-Pedigree-Welsh-Pigs-561250260718341
and also one picture of a champion Welsh pig that was posted on The Pedigree Welsh Pig Society’s page. The caption reads: “Champion pig and Champion of Champion at the Royal Welsh Offham Theresa 32 bread by Wakeham-Dawson & Harmer.” That champion pig is certainly impressive. What a fine specimen of swinehood! (Is that a word?)
Mochyn and Maiale think there is enough resemblance between the pigs in the pictures and themselves, that they surely must be pedigree Welsh pigs and just never knew it before… They began their training for the Pigmania/Pass-the-Pigs circuit so early they hardly remember anything before that. Sadly they can’t trace their lineage, though. Neanderthal Man suggested they look into DNA testing, and now the iPad is in constant use by one dinosaur or another, researching THAT! Porc Cousteau is obviously not a pedigree Welsh pig. He’s not sure what breed he is, and frankly doesn’t care. We’re a bit curious, but hesitate to ask him to take off the wetsuit so we can get a more complete look at him. Well, breed’s not everything (unless you’re in the swine industry, of course!)
More on the swine/pork industry in another post.