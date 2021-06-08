AMC

Dan and I went to see a movie in the theater. He and Frank have been in the movie theater a number of times since they opened it in the downtown mall. But I had never been, because those two usually go to action filled movies that leave me motion sick. We saw “Cruella” —great movie, but even that, with the camera techniques they employ these days, left me just a bit queasy by the end. I’ve decided I can’t see a film in the theatre anymore — at least not a modern one. I’ll content myself with waiting for the release on DVD. I really want to see “In the Heights”, but I guess I can wait.