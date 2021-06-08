Previous
Next
AMC by mcsiegle
Photo 2582

AMC

Dan and I went to see a movie in the theater. He and Frank have been in the movie theater a number of times since they opened it in the downtown mall. But I had never been, because those two usually go to action filled movies that leave me motion sick. We saw “Cruella” —great movie, but even that, with the camera techniques they employ these days, left me just a bit queasy by the end. I’ve decided I can’t see a film in the theatre anymore — at least not a modern one. I’ll content myself with waiting for the release on DVD. I really want to see “In the Heights”, but I guess I can wait.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
707% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise