Previous
Next
Also in the mixed metal recycling bin by mcsiegle
Photo 2631

Also in the mixed metal recycling bin

More from Howies, where we take our recycling. For my get pushed challenge from Sally — mundane objects in B&W
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
720% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@salza and more
August 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise