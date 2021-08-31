Previous
Aggieville at night by mcsiegle
Aggieville at night

For the ETSOOI challenge. A tiny planet of the view from an outdoor terrace on the 5th floor of the hotel my sister was staying at. (Aggieville is the commercial area next to the campus.)
31st August 2021

Mary Siegle

