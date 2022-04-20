Previous
At the Dickeyville Grotto by mcsiegle
Photo 2838

At the Dickeyville Grotto

On our way to Wisconsin, I stopped as usual in Des Moines for gas and lunch at McDonald’s. I had intended to take the Fork and Spoon out and do a quick photo shoot at McDonald’s for my get pushed challenge. But I forgot.

On the way north from Des Moines, I heard muttering and grumbling coming from the bag where they were stashed. Extreme dissatisfaction and complaint coming from The Fork, The Spoon, AND the Pigmania Pigs who were coming along so we could play our usual Thursday game with our gang of pig-rolling 365 friends. So when we reached Dickeyville, Wisconsin, I stopped at the amazing grotto and despite the light rain, we had a very brief (five minutes and no more!) photo shoot in the front part of the grotto that is always open and accessible.
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
Photo Details

kali ace
Hi Mary, how about an abstract this week? I am thinking of something like this using paper in stark black and white . take inspiration from Jerry Reed https://www.newlightimages.com/gallery/paper-work-series/index.html
April 25th, 2022  
