At the Dickeyville Grotto

On our way to Wisconsin, I stopped as usual in Des Moines for gas and lunch at McDonald’s. I had intended to take the Fork and Spoon out and do a quick photo shoot at McDonald’s for my get pushed challenge. But I forgot.



On the way north from Des Moines, I heard muttering and grumbling coming from the bag where they were stashed. Extreme dissatisfaction and complaint coming from The Fork, The Spoon, AND the Pigmania Pigs who were coming along so we could play our usual Thursday game with our gang of pig-rolling 365 friends. So when we reached Dickeyville, Wisconsin, I stopped at the amazing grotto and despite the light rain, we had a very brief (five minutes and no more!) photo shoot in the front part of the grotto that is always open and accessible.