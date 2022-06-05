Annie @annied challenged me to do a double exposure. She said it could be in camera, or done with processing. My camera doesn’t have that feature, but I decided I wanted to try to do it in the camera. After a bunch of experimenting I still didn’t come up with anything very impressive. I thought about posting a different photo, but went with this head of the wooden rocking horse that dates back to Frank’s dad and uncles. All my experimentation was hand-held 3 seconds, holding cardboard up in front between the two one-second “exposures.” Well, that’s what I was trying to do anyway. Nothing very precise. Once the shutter is tripped at the beginning of the 3 seconds, it blocks the view so I couldn’t see where precisely I was aiming for the second image. If I had spent more time… If I had had more time to spend… story of my life!