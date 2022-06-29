Previous
Next
View of Calgary Library from hotel by mcsiegle
Photo 2882

View of Calgary Library from hotel

— more specifically, from the window at the end of the 6th floor hallway.
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
790% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise