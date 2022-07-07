Sign up
Photo 2891
More of Studio Bell
In Calgary, on the Friday we had free, Frank and I went to Studio Bell, the National Music Centre, with Wendy
@farmreporter
. Here are more shots I took of the incredible interior architecture.
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
Tags
calgary
,
ccga
