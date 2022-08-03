Sign up
Photo 2914
Tallgrass Tap House rooftop patio
No charge for extra sky. Using recent pictures to catch up on the Make30 prompts—Negative Space for this day. Taken on Sunday during my trek downtown to try shooting from the hip for my get pushed challenge of last week.
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
Views
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
31st July 2022 2:55pm
Tags
make30
