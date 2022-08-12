Previous
Emergence of the Raised Corner Bed by mcsiegle
Photo 2923

Emergence of the Raised Corner Bed

It had gotten completely obscured by the “jungle” (Also known as my back yard). There’s still work to do, but I can see it again!

The Make 30 prompt for the day is “nothing in the foreground.”
Mary Siegle

