Concert at Meadowlark Hills

Meadowlark Hills is the retirement community where my parents lived in their later years. They have a choir that Frank sings with. They gave their Christmas concert on Friday. I sat clear in the back. Before the choir began to sing we were treated to a few numbers done by a group of children. Two played violins. This adorable little boy, just visible through the audience in front of me, sang the familiar chorus in a fancy version they did of Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.