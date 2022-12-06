Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3015
Choosing a Tree
On Sunday we went out to get a tree, at my insistence that we do it while there were still plenty of trees to be bought. The last couple of years we almost completely struck out.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
4035
photos
114
followers
110
following
826% complete
View this month »
3008
3009
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
4th December 2022 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close