Photo 3016
Wednesday evening—take one
Better on black.
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
Tags
rain
,
abstract
,
windshield
katy
ace
Such a clever and creative idea actually. I like the composition of the other ones better but they both are such unique photos
December 11th, 2022
