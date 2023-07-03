Wales!

Jackie challenged me to portray travel and excitement, so she knew that I was headed to Wales and Cornwall. I’m in Wales with the choir right now. it’s been very busy! The pigs were very excited about this trip. In the first panel here, do you see them looking out the window at the Kansas City airport. They were completely tuckered out after the day and a half travel. I don’t have time to detail. They were excited about Conwy Castle. they actually went with me, but didn’t see anything. I was afraid of losing them so they posed back at the hotel with the castle in the background. But I couldn’t get both the castle and the pigs in focus at the same time, so I took two different pictures, lifting the pigs out, using the iPhone feature and pasting them on the other. They were satisfied. Whew! They can be very picky and demanding.