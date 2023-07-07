Previous
Next
What happens when you ask your spouse to smile by mcsiegle
Photo 3178

What happens when you ask your spouse to smile

On a ride on the Brecon Mountain Railway with Côr Cymry.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
874% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Tell him to smile more often. He has a lovely smile.
August 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh !! MEN!!
August 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise