Nearly abstract, anyway... by mcsiegle
Photo 3199

Nearly abstract, anyway...

Take in the City Park and messed around with in the Hyperspektiv app. for the get pushed challenge given to me by Laura -- abstract landscape.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Mary Siegle

@la_photographic What do you think? Abstract enough? It was actually taken on Saturday, AFTER the others that I took at the Scenic Overlook on Friday.
August 13th, 2023  
