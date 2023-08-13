Previous
Abstract Landscape 2 by mcsiegle
Photo 3204

Abstract Landscape 2

from the Konza Prairie scenic overlook
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
877% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
la_photographic I hope you like this. I had fun taking these pictures and experimenting with settings to get the abstract landscape images without taking them into post-processing.
August 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise