Photo 3244
In the Miscellaneous Scrap Metal bin
For the get pushed challenge April
@aecasey
gave me--wabi sabi. This one is SOOC. There is often interesting stuff in the bin--various shapes, colors.Sometime I may post another shot, zoomed/cropped closer.
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
Tags
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-582
Mary Siegle
ace
@aecasey
April, all three I am posting this evening are from the recycling center. If I get an opportunity, I may try to post something tomorrow from nature.
October 1st, 2023
