Previous
Next
In the Miscellaneous Scrap Metal bin by mcsiegle
Photo 3244

In the Miscellaneous Scrap Metal bin

For the get pushed challenge April @aecasey gave me--wabi sabi. This one is SOOC. There is often interesting stuff in the bin--various shapes, colors.Sometime I may post another shot, zoomed/cropped closer.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
889% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@aecasey April, all three I am posting this evening are from the recycling center. If I get an opportunity, I may try to post something tomorrow from nature.
October 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise