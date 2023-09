I didn't invite the Sinclair dinosaur...

To walk all over my photos! He just showed up after I created my spectacular (ha!) collage consisting of nine screen prints of my photos app. Isn't it lovely? 🤪 If you put it on the setting that shows the most photos per line you can see an awful lot of shots at the same time. Times nine -- whee! Not exactly my entire life's work, though. A whale of a lot of junky duplicate shots that need to go away. But before they do, they make nice colorful lines on my collage.