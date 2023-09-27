Previous
Next
At the recycling center by mcsiegle
Photo 3245

At the recycling center

April @aecasey gave me the challenge of wabi sabi and it seemed the recycling center was a good place for that. (Of course, I often look in the scrap metal bin outside to see what is in there. Here is a wider view of part of the inside.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
889% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@aecasey -- for the challenge you gave me.
October 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise