Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3245
At the recycling center
April
@aecasey
gave me the challenge of wabi sabi and it seemed the recycling center was a good place for that. (Of course, I often look in the scrap metal bin outside to see what is in there. Here is a wider view of part of the inside.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
4416
photos
110
followers
113
following
889% complete
View this month »
3240
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
29th September 2023 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-582
Mary Siegle
ace
@aecasey
-- for the challenge you gave me.
October 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close