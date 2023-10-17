Sign up
Previous
Photo 3255
Refraction
Laura
@la-photographic
challenged me to refraction for this week’s get pushed challenge
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
4
0
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here
4425
photos
110
followers
113
following
891% complete
3248
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
3249
592
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
17th October 2023 10:50am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
refraction
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-585
katy
ace
Wonderful colors in this one Mary! It makes a fantastic abstract
October 19th, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
@la_photographic
Here is a response to the refraction challenge. you gave me. I hope to maybe post more.
October 19th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Beautiful
October 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely done Mary.
October 19th, 2023
