Previous
Refraction by mcsiegle
Photo 3255

Refraction

Laura @la-photographic challenged me to refraction for this week’s get pushed challenge
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
891% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Wonderful colors in this one Mary! It makes a fantastic abstract
October 19th, 2023  
Mary Siegle ace
@la_photographic Here is a response to the refraction challenge. you gave me. I hope to maybe post more.
October 19th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Beautiful
October 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely done Mary.
October 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise