Photo 3259
Just around the corner
Halloween, that is...And this fellow greets you with sweeping arms (motion sensor activated) as you enter the Hy Vee supermarket. I had a bit of fun with the shot, playing in the Hyperspektiv app. I may post a couple of other versions later.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Mary Siegle
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Tags
skeleton
halloween
hyperspektiv
