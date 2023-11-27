Sign up
Photo 3298
Temporary decoration
There’s still snow on the ground, but the snow on the trees and bushes melted by the end of the day.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
1
365
iPhone 12
26th November 2023 11:11am
tree
snow
