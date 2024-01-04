Sign up
Photo 3329
Impossibly blue eyes
This is is from the Nativity scene outside my church. I hate to say this, because it's the infant Jesus, but those eyes are freakishly blue. Could he be wearing colored contacts that young?
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4504
photos
107
followers
111
following
912% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
365
365
iPhone 12
iPhone 12
Taken
7th January 2024 9:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
