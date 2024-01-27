Sign up
Photo 3346
Frost in the morning
As I walked to 10:00 mass. By the time I came out the frost was almost all gone.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
0
0
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4521
photos
107
followers
111
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
28th January 2024 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
frost
