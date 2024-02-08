Previous
Deep Creek Schoolhouse by mcsiegle
Photo 3356

Deep Creek Schoolhouse

8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
katy ace
what an interesting subject do students still attend?
February 8th, 2024  
Mary Siegle ace
@grammyn Thanks. No. It serves the Deep Creek community, the local 4-H club, and our Deep Creek Needlecraft club, for meetings, events and funeral dinners etc. Frank’s mom and aunts attended, but he missed by one year. They closed the small rural schools and started busing the kids to town the year he started.
February 9th, 2024  
