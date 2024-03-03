Sign up
Photo 3382
Produce
Laura challenged me to photograph food. At Hy Vee on Friday I took photos of vegetables and fruit while Dan was getting a few things he needed.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
4
1
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Mary Siegle
ace
@la_photographic
Here is more food for you.
March 4th, 2024
eDorre
ace
This is neat!
March 4th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow you've done a rainbow of food lol
March 4th, 2024
Christina
ace
Great idea to make a collage of these shots.
March 4th, 2024
