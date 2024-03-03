Previous
Produce by mcsiegle
Photo 3382

Produce

Laura challenged me to photograph food. At Hy Vee on Friday I took photos of vegetables and fruit while Dan was getting a few things he needed.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
926% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@la_photographic Here is more food for you.
March 4th, 2024  
eDorre ace
This is neat!
March 4th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow you've done a rainbow of food lol
March 4th, 2024  
Christina ace
Great idea to make a collage of these shots.
March 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise