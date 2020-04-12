Easter Vigil Mass

Today is Easter Sunday. I’m not in Dublin, I’m not actually in my own church. Sitting at our desk at home, online I attended the Easter Vigil Mass, celebrated last night by our pastor and associate pastor, and assisted by the deacon. Out of frame, I can hear there is also someone playing the piano.



It’s feels a little odd sitting alone speaking the liturgical responses along with the deacon. But no more odd than a lot of things right now. We’re staying at home and are doing fine.



I wish all you wonderful 365 folks a happy and blessed Easter, and look forward to the time I can meet many of you face to face.