Easter Vigil Mass by mcsiegle
Easter Vigil Mass

Today is Easter Sunday. I’m not in Dublin, I’m not actually in my own church. Sitting at our desk at home, online I attended the Easter Vigil Mass, celebrated last night by our pastor and associate pastor, and assisted by the deacon. Out of frame, I can hear there is also someone playing the piano.

It’s feels a little odd sitting alone speaking the liturgical responses along with the deacon. But no more odd than a lot of things right now. We’re staying at home and are doing fine.

I wish all you wonderful 365 folks a happy and blessed Easter, and look forward to the time I can meet many of you face to face.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Mary Siegle

I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am heading into my seventh year here in this wonderful community of inspiring, supportive people....
