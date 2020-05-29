Sign up
Photo 483
Hey! Who turned out the lights?
Party on!
I started out with the lampshade for the mundane challenge and went a bit beyond the scope of that, I recognize. (Tagging it anyway) Ended up with a six word story.
See my other post here:
https://365project.org/mcsiegle/alternates/2020-05-28
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Alternates
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
etsooi-120
,
sixws-105
,
mundane-lampshade
